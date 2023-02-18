Contrasting Veritec (VRTC) and Its Competitors

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Veritec to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritec and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veritec
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Veritec Competitors
|88
|269
|469
|5
|2.47
As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Veritec’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritec has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Veritec and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veritec
|$350,000.00
|-$510,000.00
|-0.67
|Veritec Competitors
|$2.17 billion
|$152.92 million
|-45.32
Veritec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Veritec has a beta of -21.03, suggesting that its share price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec’s peers have a beta of -1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Veritec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veritec
|-201.65%
|N/A
|-460.19%
|Veritec Competitors
|-168.09%
|-3,656.04%
|-7.06%
Summary
Veritec peers beat Veritec on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Veritec
Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.
