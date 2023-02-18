Contrasting Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.21 billion 0.18 $46.08 million $0.35 8.43 Comstock $860,000.00 37.84 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.50

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.2% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.98% 3.49% 2.46% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.19%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Comstock.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Comstock on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

