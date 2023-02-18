Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,089.61

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,089.61 and traded as high as C$2,377.66. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,364.70, with a volume of 30,275 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,487.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,251.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,090.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a $1.363 dividend. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

