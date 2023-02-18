Constellation (DAG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $562,266.71

Constellation (DAG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $126.28 million and approximately $562,266.71 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00426083 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.46 or 0.28224480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars.
