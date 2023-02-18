Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.