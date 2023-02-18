Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,340,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,700 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

