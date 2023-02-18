Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $399.01 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $399.01 million and approximately $52.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $54.91 or 0.00222416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.74104434 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $37,404,093.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

