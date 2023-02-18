Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.1 %

BVN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 643,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,627. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

