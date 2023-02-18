Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Community Health Systems

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

