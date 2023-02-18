Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Community Health Systems

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

