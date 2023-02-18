Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Community Health Systems

Several analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.