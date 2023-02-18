Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.88.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Insider Activity

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

