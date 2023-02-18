Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,317,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $501,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.