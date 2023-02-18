Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.52 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.