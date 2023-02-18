Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 573 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Park National were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

PRK stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $151.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

