Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 114 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,652,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

