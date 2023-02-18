Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $682,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SUB stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

