Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 60,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Southern by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Southern by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,741,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,391,000 after buying an additional 832,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

