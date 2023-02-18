Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 760 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $151.31 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

