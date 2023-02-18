Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 186 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

