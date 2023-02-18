Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.89 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $8.89 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,693.16 or 0.06876631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

