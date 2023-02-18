Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Cognex Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $7.17 on Friday, reaching $48.14. 3,145,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cognex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cognex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

