Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.7 %

NET stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.