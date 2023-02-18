Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,209 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.45. 7,072,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

