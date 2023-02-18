ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 300,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ClearOne Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.