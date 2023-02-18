Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Down 3%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 38,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 85,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Rating)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

