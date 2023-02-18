Claire Mcdonough Sells 2,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $69.10.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
Further Reading
