Claire Mcdonough Sells 2,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.