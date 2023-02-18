Claire Mcdonough Sells 2,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.