Claire Mcdonough Sells 2,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %
Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
