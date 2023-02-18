City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

CIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The company has a market cap of $364.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.