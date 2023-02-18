Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CTXR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
