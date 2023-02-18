Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 357,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

