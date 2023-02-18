Citigroup Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $28.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NMIH. BTIG Research lowered NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered NMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Up 1.3 %

NMIH opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $24,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $18,362,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after buying an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.