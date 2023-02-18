Citigroup Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $154.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.76.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $144.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

