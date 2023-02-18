Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $78,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.