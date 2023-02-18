Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 112.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,360. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

