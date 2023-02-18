CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CI&T Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.