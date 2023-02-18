CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CI&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CI&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CI&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 631,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 58.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.