Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to $56.2-56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.50 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

