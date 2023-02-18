Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 73,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 266,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,172 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MasTec by 32.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MasTec by 609.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.43 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

