Cipher Capital LP Purchases 23,455 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 437,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

