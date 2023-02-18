Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

