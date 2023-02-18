Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
