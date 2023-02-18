Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

