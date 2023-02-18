Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

