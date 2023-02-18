Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,011,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.18.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,733 shares of company stock worth $3,011,010 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

