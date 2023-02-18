Cipher Capital LP Invests $734,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Adient by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.60 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

