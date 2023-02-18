Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.30 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,962 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,367,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.