Cipher Capital LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.