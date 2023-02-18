Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

