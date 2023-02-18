Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 30,261 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0 %

About Gildan Activewear

GIL stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.