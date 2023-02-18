Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 344.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

