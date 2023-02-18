Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cingulate Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CING opened at $1.10 on Friday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,355.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Werth bought 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 141,388 shares of company stock worth $129,998 in the last ninety days. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cingulate in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cingulate

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.