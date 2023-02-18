CIBC Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.63.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.66. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.