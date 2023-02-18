CIBC Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.63.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.66. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.